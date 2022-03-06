Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 503,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,261 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Open Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Open Lending by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,631,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $18.46 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 40.46%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

