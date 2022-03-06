Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.93 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

