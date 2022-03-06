Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $2.80 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Achilles Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.