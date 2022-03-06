Oppenheimer Comments on Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.52) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

