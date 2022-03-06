Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on OEC. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of OEC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 861,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Dan F. Smith bought 13,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

