Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.9% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $324.26. 3,630,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,102. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $338.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.65 and its 200-day moving average is $362.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

