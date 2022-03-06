Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives $99.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 22.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,987,000 after acquiring an additional 46,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

