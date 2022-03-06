PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $99,070,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $71,804,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $62,669,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

PCAR opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $99.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.65.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

