Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 127,625 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 18,232.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,625 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises about 1.2% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 636,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 321,537 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. 17,810,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,089,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 2.78.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

