Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 322.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,444,000 after acquiring an additional 440,500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $45,614,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $41,540,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 29.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,756,000 after acquiring an additional 317,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.24. 1,161,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,787. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.59. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $106.21 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.17.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

