Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.74 on Friday, hitting $433.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,081,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404,645. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $374.02 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

