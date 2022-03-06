Pacifica Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,588,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after buying an additional 107,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,889,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,960,000 after purchasing an additional 94,258 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 287,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 113,517 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $38.20. 3,587,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,207. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

