Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Down 34.8% in February

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 178,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 776,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Palisade Bio in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Palisade Bio stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Palisade Bio has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palisade Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.