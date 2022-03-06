Pamp Network Market Capitalization Hits $8,565.36 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Pamp Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00035346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00104663 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

PAMP is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.