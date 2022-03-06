Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.95

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.95 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.11). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.11), with a volume of 139,672 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Panther Metals Company Profile

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

