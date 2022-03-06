Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock Holdings Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 132,308 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,866,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PARR. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $735.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $514,384.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,027,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,476,737 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

