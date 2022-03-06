Parkside Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. 849,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,734. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

