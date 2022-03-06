Parkside Advisors LLC Has $7.95 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parkside Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.34. 6,321,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,766,779. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $342.59 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

