Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 30,383 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,383 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $34.71. 18,957,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

