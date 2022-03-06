Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,688 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,196,000 after purchasing an additional 932,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 696,344 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71,046.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 661,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,695,000 after acquiring an additional 660,733 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,893,000 after acquiring an additional 575,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 485,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $65.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $64.19 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.