Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 279 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after buying an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.98 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.