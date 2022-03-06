Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $916,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV opened at $150.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $151.25. The stock has a market cap of $266.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,021 shares of company stock worth $62,712,832 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

