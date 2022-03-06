Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

