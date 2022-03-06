Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 491 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.62. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

