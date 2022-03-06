Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PAYA has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.28.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the third quarter valued at $2,903,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Paya in the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 400.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Paya by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,728 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000.

About Paya (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.