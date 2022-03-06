Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.47

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 662964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

