Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,148 ($15.40).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.22) to GBX 1,300 ($17.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.77) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

PNN opened at GBX 1,034 ($13.87) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,085.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,166.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.51. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 608.53 ($8.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.91).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.