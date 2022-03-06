Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

PNR stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,041. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. Pentair has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pentair by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,173,000 after buying an additional 60,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pentair by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

