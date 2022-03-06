Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.32 Million

Brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) to post $195.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.16 million to $195.40 million. Penumbra posted sales of $169.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $870.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $871.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.50 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

PEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

PEN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.87. The company had a trading volume of 142,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,485.90 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $193.62 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.50.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,995,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

