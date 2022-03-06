PEPS Coin Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $26.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00098756 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

