PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,340,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,815. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.