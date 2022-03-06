Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

PRDO stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $739.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.