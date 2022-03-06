Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Performance Shipping stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.11. Performance Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSHG. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Performance Shipping by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

