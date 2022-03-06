Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 550 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $161.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.04. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.21 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.