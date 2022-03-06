Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.53). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.45), with a volume of 677,848 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £209.74 million and a P/E ratio of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Peter John Hill acquired 140,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($131,490.67).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

