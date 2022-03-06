Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petrofac from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of POFCY opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

