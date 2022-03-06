PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PTALF opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. PetroTal has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.61.
PetroTal Company Profile (Get Rating)
