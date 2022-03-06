PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PTALF opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. PetroTal has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.61.

Get PetroTal alerts:

PetroTal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.