Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Bought by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company Inc makes up about 3.0% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company Inc were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

PECO stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,627. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

