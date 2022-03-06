Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Down 43.9% in February

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGENY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PGENY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525. Pigeon has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.