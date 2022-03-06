PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 24,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 573,622 shares.The stock last traded at $5.75 and had previously closed at $5.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

