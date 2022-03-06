PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 24,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 573,622 shares.The stock last traded at $5.75 and had previously closed at $5.84.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.