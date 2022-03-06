Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $30.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00224939 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003085 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033400 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,203,308 coins and its circulating supply is 434,942,872 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

