Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $215.21 million and approximately $375,180.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002939 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,675,014 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

