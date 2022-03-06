Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PZA stock opened at C$12.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.73. The stock has a market cap of C$417.01 million and a PE ratio of 17.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of C$9.82 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.12%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

