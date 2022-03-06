Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $38.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,383,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,768,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.57. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1,683.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 112,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 783,530 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.