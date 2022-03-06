Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.57. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Plug Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Plug Power by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Plug Power by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

