Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $226.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 36.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

