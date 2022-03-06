Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLYM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

PLYM opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $993.60 million, a P/E ratio of -28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -89.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.