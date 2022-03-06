PM CAPITAL Ltd Has $39.11 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PM CAPITAL Ltd cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 7.5% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.40. 21,014,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,105,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

