Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70. Pool reported earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $17.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.55 to $17.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.32 to $19.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $465.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.91. Pool has a 1 year low of $313.92 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $481.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

