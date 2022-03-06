Powerband Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Shares Up 0.1%

Powerband Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.58 and last traded at 0.57. 259,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 118,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.57.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on Powerband Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock.

About Powerband Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF)

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

